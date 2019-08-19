Although the computer age has brought enjoyment and entertainment to people with the click of a mouse, metro Atlanta residents are turning back to the oldest but most enduring form of pleasure: communing with nature along the Chattahoochee River.
This is how Bill Cox, superintendent of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, a division of the National Park Service, described the renewed interest in the river from hikers, rafters, canoeists and others who are returning to the outdoors for exercise and enjoyment.
"People and communities have really recognized what a great resource the Chattahoochee River is," he told more than 40 members of the Rotary Club of Sandy Springs at its Aug. 19 meeting at the Hilton Atlanta Perimeter Suites hotel in Sandy Springs.
"People are demanding that there be more hiking, canoeing and rafting opportunities on and around the river, and we are working in conjunction with the Trust for Public Land and the Atlanta Regional Commission to do so."
Cox said the recreation area at Kennesaw Mountain accounts for almost 75% of the visitation in Georgia.
"The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area is one of 419 National Park Service units and we are one of 18 national recreation areas," Cox said.
The Chattahoochee River (National Recreation Area) is 48 miles from Buford Dam down to Peachtree Creek in Atlanta, and there are 15 separate land units along that stretch, he said.
"We have close to 3 million visitors annually, which puts us in the top 40 of the National Park Service units,” Cox said.
However, according to the area’s website, the number of visitors in the past decade has dropped from a high of 3.173 million in 2015 to 2.736 million the following year, though it increased to 2.873 million in 2018.
After tracing the overall activities and events along the Chattahoochee, Cox touched on a number of planned and ongoing improvements to parks in Sandy Springs and nearby areas, designed to keep up with the increased interest in outdoor recreation opportunities.
For instance, at Island Ford Park in Sandy Springs, which is the area’s headquarters, a five-year plan is being discussed to improve public recreation opportunities and provide more facilities at that location.
Also in Sandy Springs, Powers Island, the park where the river's outdoor center which provides canoe, kayak and other outdoor adventure facilities is located, remains a popular spot for youth and other groups to enjoy rolling down the river, Cox said. It is always being updated and improved to welcome more groups and individuals.
Cox said plans are underway to renovate Vinings’ Paces Mill park, which is the southernmost unit in the area, with input from the Vinings/Cumberland community.
"This is a $10 million project. We are close to finishing our construction documents on this project and I am very excited about it," he said.
At Vickery Creek park in Roswell, the area is expanding the entire Gateway Project at that site. It is going to be changing some of the parking lot areas and improving the trail connections from Roswell Park to Riverside Park, Cox said.
"You will be able to actually hike all the way from the (Roswell) Mill area and back, and plans are to build a pedestrian bridge across Victory Creek."
At the Jones Bridge park in Johns Creek, park service officials are working with Duluth officials to rebuild a bridge at the site.
Cox said there is not a great deal going on at the Wills Park Recreation Center in Alpharetta, a city park, because it is not directly on the river.
Benjy Dubovsky, the club’s program coordinator, said Cox’s address was “informative.”
“He was very knowledgeable about the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, what it has to offer and what is on the horizon with regard to upcoming programs and projects,” Dubovsky said.
For more information, visit www.nps.gov/chat/index.htm.
