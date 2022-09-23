Sunny. Much cooler. High 78F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: September 23, 2022 @ 8:29 am
In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness, Union City has dedicated the month of October as “UC Pinktober.”
The City will host a Breast Cancer Awareness 5K on Saturday, Oct. 8.
The American Cancer Society will be accepting donations and proceeds will benefit breast cancer research.
The 5k will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. at 5047 Union Street, Union City.
The three mile walk/run will be an unofficially timed, flat route perfect for strollers, families and children.
The sign-up packet can be downloaded at www.unioncityga.org/explore-uc/special-events/pinktober. It should be completed and emailed to contactuc@unioncityga.org or hand delivered to Union City’s City Hall before race day.
Applications will be available the morning of the event, however the city is encouraging all participants to submit registration materials prior to the 5k.
Free parking will be available at the event location.
