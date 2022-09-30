Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. High 77F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: September 30, 2022 @ 11:29 am
Scenes in “Stranger Things” were filmed at Rome’s Claremont House.
East Point’s Atlanta Utility Works is housing a Stranger Things-themed pop-up bar throughout October just time for Halloween.
Fermented Things, by Cultured South Fermentation Company, will include live music, comedy shows, pumpkin patch, photo ops, fire pits, train rides, food and more.
Fermented Things is open Fridays and Saturdays from 4 to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m.
Atlanta Utility Works is at 2903 RN Martin Street, East Point.
Below is a schedule of events:
