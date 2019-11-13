Visitors to Aiken, South Carolina and the region of the state known as Thoroughbred Country can expect to see an unusual neighbor in the city limits – horses. Aiken is the center of horse training and sports, a feature brought to the region by the wealthy elite who once claimed the area as their personal playground. With an abundance of gorgeous cottage-style summer retreats that once housed the rich and famous, Aiken is a charming city that mixes the modern and the traditional. Beyond Aiken, Thoroughbred Country consists of small cities with hidden gems like God’s Acre Healing Springs in Blackville (still believed by the locals to have healing powers) or the beautifully constructed Church of the Holy Apostles and quirky vertical sundial in downtown Barnwell. Each town, city and place in the Thoroughbred Country region of South Carolina is proud to share its unique identity with visitors, making the area’s motto – “We’re much more than horses” – ring true.
What to see and do:
While equestrian sports of all kinds draw many people to Thoroughbred Country, the area is filled with sites and activities for history buffs. Start with a driving tour of Aiken and its elaborate cottages with Marty Bailey. Her company, Tailored Tours of Aiken, offers a glimpse into the past filled with charm, local legends and folklore. Make a stop at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum featuring spectacular dioramas that depict the towns along the original South Carolina Canal and Railroad Company right of way and explain much of how the area came to grow and prosper.
To really witness the past come to life, swing by the Living History Park in North Augusta. With frequent events and festivals, it’s a fun place to learn about 18th century life in the area through demonstrations and exploring the clusters of buildings constructed by the Olde Towne Preservation Association.
Finally, to truly appreciate the history of the area, a tour through Redcliffe Plantation State Historic Site is a must. Unlike many other plantation tours which tend to censor history, the focus at Redcliffe is providing an accurate, often haunting depiction of the enslaved men, women and children who built the extravagant home on the property and were forced to work the land. The South Carolina State Park Service has done an excellent job of preserving historic resources including James Henry Hammond‘s own journals, recordings and ledgers as well as artifacts, structures, and cultural landscape features that document what life was like for everyone on the plantation, both during and after the civil war.
Where to Eat:
Thoroughbred Country offers a variety of locally owned and operated, delicious restaurants to enjoy. From casual eateries to upscale dining experiences, there is something to please everyone’s palates. For lunch, enjoy scratch-made, cafeteria-style fried chicken or meatloaf, paired with Southern veggies and sides plus melt-in-your-mouth baked bread at Miller’s Bread Basket in Blackville. If you’re in the mood for a big, juicy burger and sweet milkshake, swing into the Sno-Cap Drive-In for good food and 50’s diner nostalgia.
For dinner, don’t miss out on the mouthwatering braised short rib at Malia’s in downtown Aiken or the perfectly prepared lamb chops at Manuel’s Bread Café in North Augusta. Both restaurants offer beer and wine plus decadent homemade desserts like peanut butter pie, pumpkin spice layer cake and more.
Where to Stay:
Aiken, North Augusta and the surrounding areas are known for their beautiful, lavish historic homes and cottages, so why not stay and relax in one while visiting? To be close to all of the action in downtown Aiken, stay at The Willcox. The hotel welcomed its first guests in 1900 and has been visited by the likes of Franklin D. Roosevelt, Winston Churchill, Harold Vanderbilt and more. Featuring a lively bar plus restaurant and spa, the upscale hotel is truly adept at pampering its guests.
Those looking for a more intimate experience should book a stay at the beautiful Rosemary Inn Bed and Breakfast located in North Augusta. Hosts Kelly and Diana Combs have done a wonderful job of completely restoring, renovating, and redecorating to bring the home, built in 1902, back to a state of beauty and grandeur from a bygone era. Enjoy a delicious homemade breakfast each morning with a side of history from the Combs’ who are very knowledgeable about the area.
Where to Shop:
Looking to take home fun and unique souvenirs? Be sure to drop in at the Little Red Barn Pottery and Gallery. Formerly the Leigh Banana Case Company Commissary, the old general store now houses the pottery studio of Elizabeth Ringus of Paw Print Pottery along with other local artisans who make custom crafted art, furniture and more specializing in 'country chic' for home decor. Ringus is best known for her delightful play on traditional face jugs and each one is unique for that specialized gift.
Perhaps the most well-known artist in the area was the late Jim Harrison, whose gallery can be visited in rural Denmark. Known for Coca-Cola murals, his paintings are beautiful depictions of rural life with subjects like railroad stations, churches, country stores, covered bridges, farm buildings and a college football mascot or two. His original works can be viewed and purchased at the gallery along with prints and other memorabilia.
For more information on how to make your trip to Thoroughbred Country unforgettable, be sure to visit www.tbredcountry.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.