College Park announced the opening of Hawthorne Station, the newest residential community from Rocklyn Homes which will bring ample single-family housing to the community.
The city celebrated the grand opening on Feb. 25, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring remarks from Mayor Bianca Motley Broom, Councilmembers Clay, Carn, Allen, and Gay, as well as David Tenenbaum, community sales manager for Rocklyn Homes.
“We’re always working to build the community we deserve, and providing additional pathways to home ownership is a big part of that,” Mayor Motley Broom said.
Hawthorne Station features single-family homes with three to four bedrooms per plan, and two and a half baths per plan.
With prices starting from the mid $300,000s, Hawthorne Station offers easy access to Downtown Atlanta, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, dining, retail and more.
Also located nearby is the 311-acre Six West development that offers business, retail, hospitality, and entertainment. Community amenities include a splash zone, adjacent community park and a multi-use field.
The homes are equipped with stainless steel appliances and engineered wood.
“Home ownership is an important component in further developing the City of College Park,” said Councilman Roderick Gay. “We are happy to be able to provide options for our residents, both current and future, in taking that step.”
At the ribbon-cutting event, guests enjoyed tours of new-build homes, as well as light bites, raffle drawings and music provided by Jazzy McBee of Streetz 94.5 FM.
