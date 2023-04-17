Fulton County Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman, Atlanta City Council Keisha Waites and the Fulton County Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities are hosting the Mental Health and Wellness Fair on Saturday, April 29 in honor of Mental Health Month in May.
The event—held from noon until 4 p.m. at Greenbriar Mall at 2841 Greenbriar Pkwy SW, Atlanta—will be an opportunity for residents to receive a wealth of information and resources to help with improving mental health.
“May is Mental Health Month, which puts the focus on our emotional, psychological, physical and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel, act, and handle stress,” a news release said. “Mental health is important at every stage of life, from childhood and adolescence through adulthood.”
The Mental Health and Wellness Fair will provide the community with resources and activities that will focus on the well-being of their mental health.
“The impact of mental illness can be seen every day as lead news stories and headlines. We must make mental health a priority, and that’s the purpose of the (event),” Commissioner Abdur-Raman said in a statement. “I invite residents to join me and see what resources are available to help their mental health interests.”
“Understanding the complexity of the challenges associated with mental health, it’s going to take us working together to ensure the mental health of our family members and neighbors,” Councilwoman Waites said in a statement. “I cannot think of a better way to usher in Mental Health Month than with the 2023 Mental Health and Wellness Fair.”
The free family-friendly fair will feature several local organizations and Fulton County departments including CORE, Cure Violence Atlanta (CHRIS 180), Healing and Health Institute for Teens, HEALing Community Center, YouthBuild Urban League, Fulton County Behavioral Health Network, Fulton County Board of Health, Fulton County Arts and Culture, and the Fulton County Library.
Residents will also be entertained by a live DJ and dance groups. Families will be able to enjoy a free day of fun and food while also receiving information and resources related to wellness and mental health.
Participants at the event can:
♦ Talk to local resource providers
♦ Learn about ways to support community members
♦ Receive free health screenings
♦ Take advantage of the Fulton Library mobile unit which will include books curated for youth and adults that focus on mental health needs. (The mobile unit will also include STEAM activities designed for young adults)
♦ Enjoy art activities
♦ Register for giveaways
“We are thrilled to partner with Fulton District 6 Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman to provide access to mental health services for county residents,” LaTrina Foster, director of Fulton County Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, said in a statement. “With the county’s ongoing support, we are determined to change the ecosystem through strengthened community partnerships to increase mental health awareness.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.