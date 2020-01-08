It isn’t often the Alliance Theatre has been selected to not only host the American premiere of a production, but one that was actually written in two languages: Korean and English.
The musical, “Maybe Happy Ending,” will debut in English Jan. 21 through Feb. 16 on the Alliance’s Coca-Cola Stage in Midtown.
According to a news release on the production, its Korean-language premiere was in Seoul, South Korea, in 2016, and it won six Korean Musical Awards, including Best Book, Best Lyrics and Best Music. The honors did not end there as “Maybe Happy Ending’s” English version won the 2017 Richard Rodgers Production Award.
It was created by Will Aronson (book and music) and Hue Park (book and lyrics).
According to the release, the story is “set in the not-too-distant future in Seoul, where two obsolete helper-bots (or robots) are living in a robotics-only housing complex at the edge of the city.” One of the robots, Oliver, is waiting patiently for his former owner to come looking for him while another robot, Claire, is just waiting.
When the two discover one another, they have a surprising connection that challenges what they believe is impossible for themselves: they discover a relationship and love.
Looking past the era of technology and driven detachment, this musical celebrates a magical and bittersweet reawakening to the things that make us human, the release stated.
In the release, director Michael Arden said he was thrilled to be working with this cast of "incredible artists who are bringing the work of Park and Aronson to (American) audiences."
"It is a beautiful and human story and I can't wait for audiences to experience this incredible piece, led by this sensational company of actors," Arden said.
Tickets start at $25. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.alliancetheatre.org.
