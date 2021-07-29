LifeLine Animal Project’s shelters in Fulton and DeKalb County are at maximum capacity due to high summer intake, and the organization is asking community members to consider fostering a shelter dog for two weeks.
LifeLine is looking to place 125 dogs in foster homes by this Aug. 11. LifeLine will provide veterinary care, supplies and support to those able to foster an animal.
According to LifeLine, fostering a pet can help save lives by reducing overcrowding and opening up space for another animal. For those unable to permanently adopt a dog, temporarily taking in a shelter animal can put the pet in a less stressful, home environment where potential adopters can see the animals, which facilitates quicker adoptions.
According to Petco Love, if less than 2% of pet-owning households in the U.S. fostered one pet a year, preventable euthanasia could be eliminated in the United States tomorrow.
Some people do not want to foster a dog because they worry it will be too difficult when their animal is adopted or returned to the shelter. But LifeLine Fulton County Animal Services Foster Supervisor Michelle Harmon says this is not the case.
“While it may be difficult to say goodbye initially, seeing the pup find a home and the satisfaction you’ll get from knowing that you saved their life will make it all worth it,” said Harmon.
To sign up to foster an animal with LifeLine, visit LifeLineAnimal.org/foster-dogs.
