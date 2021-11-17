Fernbank’s special exhibition Winter Wonderland: Celebrations & Traditions Around the World has returned and will run through Jan. 9, giving visitors a glimpse of the winter holiday season through the eyes of different cultures.
Winter Wonderland features two floors of decorated trees and other displays that recognize various celebrations, events and cultural traditions from around the world. Decorations this year include carved wooden retablos, colorful Menorahs, hand-made dolls, decorative butterflies, traditional Christmas ornaments and more. The exhibit features displays by dozens of consulates and other community partners.
“We’re excited to continue to offer fun and educational holiday experiences as well as opportunities for our guests to appreciate the cultural diversity in Atlanta and across the globe,” Dr. Bobbi Hohmann, curator of the exhibition and VP of programming and collections, said in a statement. “By offering indoor and outdoor discoveries for Winter Wonderland, Fernbank is eager to safely welcome guests to celebrate holidays and traditions around the world with us.”
Additional winter-themed experiences have been added outside. Giant snow globes up to seven feet tall have been crafted to display classic winter scenes, including sledding and ice skating, a gingerbread house and a 2022 New Year’s balloon drop. These snow globes provide visitors with ways to create selfies and social media photo opportunities. The popular sock skating rink returns again this year, where guests can skate without having to slip into a pair of traditional skates by relying on their socks to slide across a smooth “icy” surface.
Additional programming includes storytelling and other educational programs, along with a Winter Wonderland scavenger hunt that challenges guests to discover unique ornaments and objects throughout the exhibit.
On Nov. 27, Fernbank will host carolers from Alliance Theatre from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cast members from their production of A Christmas Carol will bring holiday cheer to Fernbank through song.
Fernbank After Dark: Holiday Party—Dec. 10 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.— is an after-hours opportunity for guests 21 and older to immerse themselves in the holiday spirit with special themed activities, libations, live-music and access to all exhibitions. (Admission to Fernbank After Dark is $16.95 for members and $21.95 for non-members.)
General admission tickets include all exhibits, indoors and outdoors, and are available online for $20 for adults, $19 for seniors, $18 for children (ages 3-12), and free for members. Tickets not purchased online incur extra fees.
Fernbank is at 767 Clifton Road NE in Atlanta and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fernbank will be closed Nov. 25 and Dec. 25.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.FernbankMuseum.org.
Tickets must be reserved online in advance to ensure admission and receive the lowest rates.
