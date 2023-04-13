The city of Fairburn and the Taste of Sofu are joining together for an evening of live performances, great food and family entertainment at Third Fridays on Main Street and the Taste of SoFu kick-off event.
The event will take place on Friday, April 21 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frankie Arnold Stage and Courtyard, located at 15 West Broad Street, Fairburn.
Fairburn’s Third Friday events are held monthly to bring citizens out to the city’s downtown area and to promote local businesses, showcasing the city’s emerging arts and entertainment.
“We are excited to kick-off the 2023 season of Third Fridays on Main in collaboration with the Taste of Sofu," Mayor Mario B. Avery said in a statement. "We are committed to creating spaces and events where neighbors and families can gather for relaxing evenings of entertainment and great music.”
As a conduit for neighbors to connect, Taste of SoFu provides a "taste" of art, entertainment, great vendors and some of the most popular food trucks in South Fulton County.
"I created the Taste of SoFu, a family-friendly experience so that people within the community would have a place to network and have fun while supporting their local businesses and artists. It is a taste of art, food, and a taste of entertainment. This year, we will visit different cities within South Fulton and encourage the cities to support each other. Each event will be themed and highlight the offerings of that city," Taste of SoFu Founder Sheila Mants said in a statement.
The event features local and national acts on the third Friday of each month, from April through September, at the Frankie Arnold Stage and Courtyard in the heart of downtown Fairburn.
This month's performers include:
- Gritz & Jelly Butter
- Dileesa Archer
- Sammie
- Celebrity Emcees Michelle Taylor-Willis and Ringmaster Casual Cal
Attendees will also enjoy food trucks, vendors, kid zone with games and a gaming truck, prizes, and canvas art.
“The city is continuing its commitment to providing an exceptional quality of life for residents and to support local businesses" City Administrator Tony M. Phillips said in a statement. "The kick-off event this month serves as just a 'taste' of what you can expect during the 2023 season."
This partnership is an ongoing series through the 2023 season, where Taste of SoFu will showcase cities throughout the South Fulton region.
"Third Friday events are dedicated to Fairburn’s local businesses, which allows the community to eat, shop, and experience a night on the town in a family-friendly atmosphere, "shared Sylvia Abernathy, Fairburn’s Economic Development Director.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their families, friends, blankets and lawn chairs.
- Third Fridays on Main: Performers, vendors, and sponsors interested in participating should email sabernathy@fairburn.com.
- Taste of SoFu: Performers, vendors, and sponsors interested in participating should email tastesofu@gmail.com.
For More Information, call 770-964-2244 ext. 127
Attendees are encouraged to pre-register for the event at www.eventbrite.com/e/fairburn-third-fridays-on-main-street-taste-of-sofu-kick-off-event-2023-tickets-611531656647.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.