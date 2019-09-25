From a meteorological standpoint, fall officially began Sept. 23, but with temperatures still hovering in the 90s and little, if any rain, the only sure sign that fall has arrived is the calendar filling up with fall festivals and events in the Northside area.
Here is a list of festivals in October and November as pumpkins begin to be seen in grocery stores and Halloween costumes and candy fill store shelves.
Open Arms
The Open Arms Fall Festival is scheduled Oct.12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Open Arms Lutheran Child Development Center, 4000 Roswell Road in Buckhead. It is geared to children 6 and under.
Proceeds will benefit the center, which is a nonprofit ministry of The Lutheran Church of the Ascension.
Information: www.openarmsbuckhead.org
Taste of Atlanta
Taking place at old Fourth Ward Park Oct. 18 through 20, the 18th annual Taste of Atlanta food, beer, wine and spirits festival will celebrate the city’s local restaurant scene. It will continue into the evening Oct. 19 (gates open at 7 p.m.) with a concert featuring Yacht Rock Revue and food from more than 50 restaurants.
Information: tasteofatlanta.com
Halloween Fest
The Little 5 Points Business Association will host its annual Little 5 Points Halloween Festival and Parade Oct. 19 from noon to 10 p.m. in the Little 5 Points Business District. The festival will feature two stages of live entertainment, local artisans and a variety of food and beverages. The parade will start at 4 p.m. at Euclid and Austin avenues and will travel up Moreland Avenue.
Information: www.l5phalloween.com
Fall Fair
The Pace Academy Parents Club's 56th annual Fall Fair is set for Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (rain or shine) on the school's main campus in Buckhead.
The event will benefit school initiatives, including the Citizens of the World Travel Grant Program, environmental initiatives, global leadership programming, professional development for faculty and staff, the arts and athletics and more.
The fair will include inflatables, sports and activities, shopping, food and other attractions for young and old alike.
Information: https://bit.ly/2yCWdiG
Spooky Springs
The city of Sandy Springs will host its third annual Spooky Springs Halloween event Oct. 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Abernathy Greenway Park, which will be transformed into a playground for the city’s younger ghosts, goblins and witches.
The free family event is boiling to the cauldron brim with trick-or-treat stations, face painting, food trucks and roaming costumed characters. Participants are likely to stumble across a pirate or witch and other fun characters.
Parking is available at Sandy Springs Christian Church but is limited, so residents in adjacent neighborhoods are encouraged to walk to the festivities.
Information: www.sandyspringsga.gov
Day of the Dead
The Atlanta History Center will host the Day of the Dead Festival Oct. 27 from noon to 5 p.m. The event will celebrate the Mexican holiday honoring lost family and friends. It will include storytelling, crafts, altar displays and authentic Mexican food and entertainment. Admission is free.
Information: www.atlantahistorycenter.com
High Point
The High Point Civic Association will conduct its annual Halloween Festival and Chili Cook-Off Oct. 27 from 1 to 4 p.m. at High Point Episcopal Community Church, 4945 High Point Road in Sandy Springs. Although there is no admission fee, a $20 per-family donation is suggested. The event includes a chili cook-off, a cake-decorating contest, a cake walk, a pumpkin patch, a spooky trail, inflatable jump houses and face painting activities, plus many more family activities.
Information: www.highpointcivic.org
Chastain Park
The Chastain Park Fall Arts Festival Nov. 3 and 4 is a two-day fine arts outdoor festival located in the largest public park in Fulton County. It offers free admission and features about 175 painters, photographers, sculptors, metalwork, glass artists, jewelers and more. Hours are 10 to 5 p.m. Nov. 3 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 4. The festival will also offer artist demonstrations, live acoustic music, a children’s play area, plus festival foods and beverages with some healthy alternatives.
Information: www.chastainparkartsfestival.com
Chili Cookoff
The eighth annual Chili Cookoff and Brunswick Stew competition in Brookhaven will not be held this year at Brookhaven Park because the facility is undergoing renovations.
Information: www.brookhavenchilicookoff.com
