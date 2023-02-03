Bernice Johnson Community Outreach is opening in College Park. The outreach is a nonprofit organization that provides programs and services to the under-served community in College Park and the metropolitan areas.
Programs and services include a food distribution program, shelter program, transitional housing program, transportation reimbursement program, and housing assistance and programs for veterans.
The factors influencing individuals to come to Bernice Johnson Community Outreach, Inc. are the programs and services they can participate in and the support they receive.
“The food distribution program provides individuals and families with the food needed to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Our shelter program provides housing for 60 to 120 days while they find permanent housing. The transitional housing program offers assistance and support to individuals coming out of shelters and mainstreaming into the society. Our transportation reimbursement program provides funds to individuals to travel to and from their place of employment. Veterans are provided with housing assistance and other programs to make a smooth transition into society. This is important because the serving populations cannot access these individual programs,” a news release said. “Bernice Johnson Community Outreach Inc. is passionate about addressing the problems faced by the populations we serve. We understand how meaningful these programs and services can be in helping our populations achieve their overall goals to live or transition comfortably into society.”
To learn more or to make a donation contact the nonprofit at 470-944-0053 or by email at BJCOutreach@gmail.com.
