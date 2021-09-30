Atlanta-based mental health nonprofit CHRIS 180 will host its first fair highlighting the organization’s programs and services available for those on their journey of recovering from addiction.
The community is invited to attend the event Oct. 2, at CHRIS 180 at 1030 Fayetteville Road SE in Atlanta from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to close out National Recovery Month, which is observed in September.
CHRIS 180’s recovery programs provide trauma-informed, wraparound care for those struggling with substance use disorder and their families. Care includes individual and group counseling, housing and job assistance, and access to care coordinators who assist with each client’s unique set of needs.
“Recovery looks different for everyone, which is why it’s so important to know what resources are available for people who are struggling and their families,” CHRIS 180’s Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Anne Cornell, Ph.D., LCPC said. “CHRIS 180 has several programs focused on substance use recovery and many wonderful partners working with us to serve all ages as they battle addiction. We are looking forward to bringing our partners together for the opportunity to raise awareness.”
CHRIS 180’s recovery programs include the TREE House Program, funded by the Substance and Mental Health Services Administration which offers free outpatient counseling and support for youth and young adults ages 13 to 24 and their families who are suffering or recovering from a substance use disorder.
Helping Restore Families Impacted by Opioids (The HERO Project) provides treatment for those 0-18 who have been exposed to or harmed by a parent or caregiver’s substance use. HERO Project clients include newborns whose mothers are addicted to opioids, children living with or who have lived with an addicted parent, and children who are removed from their homes and placed in foster care or with relatives.
The Fulton County Clubhouse for Youth, operated by CHRIS 180 serves youth ages 14 to 17 and gives them a place afterschool to learn tools, coping skills, and socialization strategies to keep them safe and drug-free. Youth participate in life skills groups, social outings, education supports, career development and other activities that teach them how to maintain a healthy and sober lifestyle.
The theme for National Recovery Month is, Recovery is for Everyone: Every Person, Every Family, Every Community. This statement serves as a reminder that people in recovery and those who support them are not alone through the recovery journey. Each person’s journey is different, but everyone in the recovery community is in this together.
