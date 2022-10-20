As the temperatures are finally dropping, metro Atlanta is gearing up for another year of fall events, here are five festivals happening later this month and next month.
Great Pumpkin-Carving Festival
On Oct 27, the Atlanta Botanical Gardens will host the Great Pumpkin-Carving festival. The event is from 5 to 9 p.m. and the last entry will be at 7:30 p.m.
This year, the amateur pumpkin carving contest returns along with a Kids Zone, Roving entertainment, and seasonal food and drink. The Botanical Gardens will also offer interactive demonstrations and baked goods made out of insects at the WunderGrubs’ “Bugs Bakery”, offer holiday decorating and entertaining tutorials, and host a local restaurant chili competition.
Tickets for general admission with a chili pass cost $47.95 for non-member adults and $44.95 for non-member children or $42.95 for member adults and $39.95 for member children.
General admission without a chili pass costs $27.95 for non-member adults and $24.95 for non-member children or $22.95 for member adults and $19.95 for member children.
The event is on the Atlanta Botanical Gardens grounds at 1345 Piedmont Ave. NE
Atlanta United States. For more information and to purchase tickets visit https://atlantabg.org/calendar/great-pumpkin-carving-fest/
Wizard of the Oz Performance
For an immersive Wizard of Oz experience, head to the Southwest Arts Theatre on Oct 29 from noon to 1:30 p.m. The Axam Dance Theatre Experience partnered with the City of South Fulton Southwest Arts center to present a night of dancing themed around “The land of the Oz”, After the show, fall festival activities will be held outside.
Tickets cost $25.00 for adults and $15.00 for children and seniors. The sale ends Oct 29.
The event is at the City of South Fulton Southwest Arts Center 915 New Hope Road Southwest Atlanta, GA 30331. For more information and to purchase tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/oz-tickets-413310742557
Downtown Dallas Trick-or-Treat Block Party
On Halloween, The City of Dallas is hosting a trick-or-treat block party. The festival is from 4 to 8 p.m. in downtown Dallas and families are encouraged to come in their costumes.
The event is free to the public and is held at 200 Main St. in Dallas 30132-4269, United States. For more information visit https://www.dallasga.gov/bizdev/page/trick-or-treat-block-party-1
Georgia A-Scary-Um
Through Oct 31, Georgia Aquarium is celebrating Halloween with themed activities and celebrations.
Every day from Oct 8 to Oct 31 the Aquarium offers an Endangered Things Scavenger Hunt, holiday-themed cafe selections, Endangered Things Artworks displays, Megladon photo opportunities, and seasonal sea lion and dolphin presentations. On Oct 29 and 30, they will host a trick-or-treat at the Aquarium from 2 to 6 p.m. while supplies last.
For a parents-night-out, go to the Sips Under the Sea event on Oct. 28. The event is from 7 to 10 p.m. and all attendees must be over 21. General Admission for members costs $42.99 and VIP admission for non-members costs $56.99. General admission for non-members costs $46.99 or $61.99 for VIP. They also offer a Sleepover option which costs $139.99 for members and $154.89 for non-members.
Visit https://www.georgiaaquarium.org/georgia-a-scary-um/?discoveratlanta for more information about all events or https://www.georgiaaquarium.org/events/event/sips-under-the-sea-halloween-2022/ to learn more about the Sips Under the Sea event.
Gobble Jog
Finally, on Thanksgiving morning, Must Ministries is hosting its annual Gobble Jog at Marietta Square. Whether you are an avid runner, child, or adult, the race has several events catered to the whole family.
Participants can choose from a 5K timed or untimed race, a 10K timed race, a 1K untimed race, or a virtual run. Children under 5 can participate in the tot trot, a 100-yard race around the square. Tickets for each event must be purchased ahead of time and Must Ministries encourages runners to donate extra and spread awareness of the event to families and friends.
The races begin at 7:30 a.m. with the 10K and end with the tot trot at 10:30.
The race is at 99 S Park Square NE in Marietta. For more information visit https://www.mustministries.org/gobble-jog and to purchase a running slot visit https://must.enmotive.com/events/register/2022-gobble-jog
