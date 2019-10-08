When it comes to the Vintage Affair, the Community Assistance Center’s 17th annual gala, “fun” is the first word that comes to mind.
“First of all, it’s fun. It is a fun fundraiser. Number two, it brings together people from all different walks of life in our community who support (the center),” said Cheryl Sykes, the event’s chair, adding that includes houses of worship, other organizations and businesses and individuals.
“One of the things I have always loved about (the center) is it truly is neighbors helping neighbors. It’s the community coming together and providing that passionate care to people who have fallen down on their luck for whatever reason - fire, divorce, job loss, under-employment - (the center) is there to provide them with compassionate care. When we help people get back on their feet, they come back and volunteer to help others.”
Tamara Carrera, the center’s CEO, said, “It’s a lot of fun. I go to a lot of fundraisers, and most are sit-down dinners, and you’re just talking to a small group of people. Because of the format we have, it allows you to socialize with a larger group of people. When you have the opportunity to mill around, you end up finding out things you weren’t necessarily aware of.”
The Vintage Affair, themed “Moonlight Masquerade,” will take place Oct. 26 from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz USA’s headquarters in Sandy Springs. It will benefit the center, which serves the poor and homeless in Dunwoody and Sandy Springs, and provides them with food, clothing and emergency financial assistance, plus adult education classes to enhance job and life skills.
The wine-themed gala will include drinks, dinner, live and silent auctions, raffles, center boutique shopping and live entertainment. Masquerade ball masks are encouraged, and the event is black tie optional, with free valet parking.
The event will also include a winner’s choice raffle, where the lucky individual can pick from four unique vacations: two separate journeys to New York for the U.S. Open golf and tennis finals, the Kentucky Derby and a trip to Ireland for a “Game of Thrones” tour. Raffle tickets are $50 each.
The event’s organizers said they’re excited it’s taking place at Mercedes-Benz USA’s HQ for the first time. As the center’s largest annual fundraiser, organizers said they hope to collect $150,000 in net proceeds this year after getting $105,000 in 2018.
“We work very hard to keep our costs to put it on at a bare minimum,” Sykes said. “About 95% of the wine we’re serving this year has been donated. We’ve got phenomenal auction items donated this year, many of them new for the Vintage Affair. This is the first year we’re doing online bidding for the silent auction.”
Tickets are $125 each. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.vintageaffair.org.
