The Community Assistance Center, a nonprofit that aids those in need in Sandy Springs and Dunwoody, will host a popup COVID-19 vaccination site May 12 from 1 to 6 p.m.
The center will offer free Johnson & Johnson shots at its thrift shop donation door, located at 8607 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs. Anyone can get vaccinated there, and appointments, health insurance and ID are not needed to get it. Appointments are available online by visiting cac-1.dragonflyphd.com.
For more information on the center, visit www.ourcac.org.
