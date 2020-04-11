“Meyonda Benjamin, come on down! You’re the next contestant on ‘The Price Is Right!’”
Those words will be uttered by announcer George Gray when the episode she appeared on in February airs April 14 starting at 11 a.m. on CBS. Benjamin, who lives in Atlanta’s Collier Heights community, told the Neighbor about her experience on the iconic game show but couldn’t divulge much information since the episode hasn’t debuted yet.
“Oh man, it was so neat. I had never been to a television studio before. … It was my first time in California as well,” she said of her trip to Los Angeles.
Benjamin, who works at Goodwill of North Georgia’s Alpharetta location, went there with four co-workers to celebrate the birthday of one of them, Trey Benham. Once they chose to visit L.A., they looked at possible game shows to get tickets to and picked “The Price Is Right,” buying tickets as soon as they became available online.
Benjamin said one reason she wanted to be on the show was she watched it as a child at her grandmother Catherine Bacon’s house. On the morning of the show’s taping, the group got there at about 7 a.m., two hours before it started, to fill out paperwork and meet the show’s producers.
“They gave us contestant numbers,” Benjamin said, adding they were split up into groups. “… Our group was 24 people. The four people I was with were in the last group. I was contestant No. 20. Two guys came out and asked us basic intro questions. They got to me and were talking back and forth for a while. I think it went pretty well. That was the first part.”
After the group waited in another area where they could watch previous episodes, they were seated in the studio along with the rest of the audience.
“The music was blasting. It was a good mix of music and DJs and the crowd was going wild,” Benjamin said. “After that, the announcer came on and he was joking around with the audience and getting crowd participation and the models came out. After that, they started and introduced (host) Drew Carey.”
As a whole, she added, “I really enjoyed it and would definitely participate in it again if I was ever out in California. … It’s such an iconic show. They keep it looking the same, from the ’70s. You’re in a little time bubble.”
What advice would Benjamin give anyone who wants to be on the show?
“It was definitely a good experience,” she said. “What I learned is to just be yourself and try to enjoy it and have fun and take it all in. Be talkative and outgoing and be energetic. Keep your momentum going.”
For more information, visit www.priceisright.com.
