Meet the candidates:

Name, age: Alan Cole, 72

Occupation: retired CEO and business owner

Education: bachelor’s degree in marketing and mathematics from the University of Florida, 1971

Family: married to Marie for 49 years

Top three issues: continue to fund the police department, pro-life and working with schools and teachers

Campaign website: www.alancole.us

Name, age: Matthew Wilson, 36

Occupation: attorney

Education: bachelor’s degree in agricultural communications in 2006 and juris doctorate in 2014, both from the University of Georgia

Family: partner Robert Poole

Top three issues: dealing with the consequences of the pandemic on our healthcare system, public schools and economy

Campaign website: www.matthewforgeorgia.com