The City Springs Theatre Company, which has been forced to host only online performances and other virtual events since the COVID-19 pandemic started just over a year ago, is returning to in-person shows, but with a twist.
The theater group, which normally holds Broadway musicals indoors at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, will host “Mamma Mia” May 7 through 9 outdoors at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta. City Springs announced the news March 19 on its Facebook page.
The larger outdoor setting will allow the company to fit more attendees than normal but still follow CDC- and state-mandated health and safety guidelines implemented due to the pandemic. The amphitheatre hosted drive-in concerts in October as a safe alternative to regular ones, but this may be its first Broadway show.
Backed by the band ABBA’s hit songs, “Mamma Mia” is described as “the story of a young woman’s search for her birth father on a sunny Greek island paradise,” according to City Springs’ message posted to its Facebook page.
“On the eve of her wedding, the daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago,” the message stated.
“Mamma Mia” replaces “Into The Woods” in City Springs’ season schedule, and subscribers who already had “Into The Woods” tickets will be reassigned seats for “Mamma Mia.” Single tickets go on sale April 1. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.cityspringstheatre.com.
