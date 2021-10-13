Tucker’s City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday night to adopt a resolution providing for an “Inclusive, Fair and Welcoming City”, mirroring resolutions passed in nearby cities like Pine Lake and Stone Mountain.
The resolution was introduced by Mayor Frank Auman and will be distributed to all licensed businesses within the City of Tucker.
“I have long wanted to pass a resolution confirming that we, as a city, embrace our diversity and seek to protect all people from discrimination,” Auman told the crowd gathered at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
“We have always said, well before cityhood even, that it is our people that make Tucker a welcoming place and, when we say people, we mean all people.”
In addition to the resolution, the Mayor asked Council members Anne Lerner, Matt Robbins and Pat Soltys to establish the framework for a working group of residents to study a legally defensible non-discrimination ordinance for the City of Tucker.
Auman said for over two years, with some interruptions from COVID-19, that the city has been educating themselves and talking with several members of the public about how to not only ensure Tucker is an inclusive, fair and welcoming community, but that they find a way to make clear to citizens and to the world that is the case.
"During the Tucker Business Association/Tucker Civic Association Mayoral Candidate Forum a few weeks ago, I said, like I have many times in the past, that I fully support the intent of a non-discrimination ordinance and have long wanted to pass a resolution confirming that we, as a City, embrace our diversity and seek to protect all people from discrimination. I’ve not pursued a resolution because some voices said it was not enough," he said.
Since the forum, Auman says he heard from many voices in homes and neighborhoods across Tucker since the forum.
"These voices have urged me to present such a resolution to Council because it does have meaning. It’s what’s in their hearts. It’s what’s in my heart. It’s in your hearts, and most important it’s in the hearts of our community."
"Those people encouraged me emphatically to do what we can do now. They urged me to remove the politics of the matter and make it about what it should be – people. People over politics."
"We’ve always said, well before cityhood, it’s our people that make Tucker a special, welcoming place. And when we say people, we mean ALL people. We should always seek to draw strength from our diversity. When we do, we accomplish great things," Auman said.
