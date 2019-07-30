Roswell Police Department will be offering its annual 10 week session of its citizen Police Academy course to encourage residents to become more involved with the police department and the community.
The Citizens Police Academy is a ten-week program that meets on Thursday nights from 6:30-9:30, beginning Thursday, Sept. 5. During the program, the class will focus on different divisions within the agency. Through classroom lecture, demonstration and hands-on exercises, students will learn about the officers as individuals and the police department as a whole. Participating students are also eligible to conduct two ride-along observations with officers on patrol.
Some of the items that will be covered include the 911 Center, Criminal Investigations (Detectives), K9 Operations, SWAT, Traffic Enforcement and Uniform Patrol.
Academy classes will be held at the Roswell Police Department located at 39 Hill Street, Roswell, GA 30075. Graduation will be held on Nov. 7, at Roswell City Hall in the Court Room. The week nine class will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 30 instead of Thursday, Oct. 31.
The class is offered once a year, and seats are open to the first 20 qualified applicants. This program is open to Roswell residents and business owners. Applicants must be 21 years or older and able to pass a criminal background check. Information and applications are on the city’s website: https://www.roswellgov.com/government/departments/police/community-outreach/citizens-police-academy.
