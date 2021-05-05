In 2021 Circle for Children, a local nonprofit that supports disadvantaged youth in metro Atlanta and Georgia, is celebrating athletics with its major annual benefit, the Ultimate Tailgate.
Each year the Circle chooses a theme for its fundraising campaign, and in 2021 it’s “Make Giving a Sport.” So the Ultimate Tailgate, naturally, will be held June 5 at 6 p.m. at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta.
“We were looking for something that would be exciting, fun, appeal to maybe the members’ husbands as well,” event chair Heather Rees said. “In addition, I’m really happy with the venue we chose. It’s such a large facility that with the COVID-19 (pandemic) we’re having, it’s still large enough for everyone to spread out and still enable a fundraiser, not to mention the popularity of the … Hall.”
Elaine LaMontagne, who with Danielle Houret-Lam is serving as the Circle’s board co-president, added, “So many of our activities and efforts had a sports theme venue related to it, (including) goat yoga (and) a patron party at the Battery Atlanta. We developed an inspirational poster of sports quotes by some of the top athletes in our history. This is a really a unique element for the year.”
Based in east Cobb and 94 years old, the Circle is the state’s longest running women’s charity for children. The posters are being sold to all of the Circle’s members (those who contribute a certain level of funds annually) and the general public.
All the money raised will go to Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health, a Kennesaw nonprofit that helps children and youth ages 10 to 21 who have been abused, neglected and/or abandoned.
“All the children at Devereux will receive a poster as a holiday gift from us,” LaMontagne said. “They’re really uplifting messages.”
There are plenty of other sports-related activities this year. The Circle recently hosted a golf tournament at the Country Club of Roswell. The Ultimate Tailgate’s patron party will take place at The Battery Atlanta’s Terrapin Taproom and will include a behind-the-scenes tour of the Braves’ Truist Park). “Hometeam” Brandon Leak, co-host of 680 The Fan’s “The Hometeam and Hamilton Show,” will serve as the master of ceremonies.
The Ultimate Tailgate will include a cocktail hour with self-guided tours of the Hall, live and silent auctions, an upscale tailgate dinner with sports motif centerpieces and dancing to the Superstones band.
The event is normally held in March, but after the 2020 benefit had to be shifted to a virtual format at the last minute, the Circle decided to delay this year’s festivities to June to make sure it was safe to host it.
The Circle not only provides funds from the Ultimate Tailgate to Devereax, but it also provides up to eight college scholarships a year to its children.
“Devereux, it’s like a small college campus. They did an outstanding job of keeping everyone very safe” during the pandemic, LaMontagne said. “The community where the children live was locked down during the pandemic. No one got ill.”
She said the Circle, which does a lot of hands-on volunteering in normal times, missed being able to do that since the pandemic started. Also fundraising has decreased some because of the outbreak.
“Obviously, it’s touched everyone,” Rees said. “It’s caused an issue with fundraising because not only the pandemic but the election, too. A lot of uncertainty people have surrounding, honestly, their wallet as well. People have lost jobs, people’s children have lost jobs, so they’re moving back in with their parents.”
But LaMontagne remains optimistic.
“We have a fantastic leadership team in place that we will roll out of our positions this summer,” she said. “It’s really telling.”
Tickets are $150 per person, and sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.circle4children.org.
