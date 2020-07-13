CHICAGO, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We're officially in the second half of 2020, and it's time to turn the dial back to take a look at how we ate our way through the beginning of a year unlike any other we've seen before. Grubhub, a leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace, today launched its latest report, "State of the Plate", looking at trends across the more than half a million orders placed a day. Grubhub's mid-year report checks in on the popular food trends to date and what quarantined Americans ordered through contact-free delivery, and predicts what we can expect to see more of in the second half of the year.