Cinnaholic, the gourmet vegan cinnamon roll bakery made famous by its appearance on ABC’s “Shark Tank,” will open a new location in Dunwoody later this month.
Cinnaholic, which is based Berkeley, California, will open its new store at 5590 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Suite 1. An opening date has not been announced yet.
“There is a tremendous amount of excitement to serve our award-winning cinnamon rolls to the people of Dunwoody,” Kush Brahmbhatt, owner of the new Cinnaholic location, said in a news release. “As a vegetarian, I’m excited to bring delicious, vegan cinnamon rolls that will fulfill a need for healthier, sweet treat to my community.”
Brahmbhatt, who had a successful career in software engineering, also grew up in the restaurant business through his parents’ ownership and operation of a fast-casual restaurant, where he learned about customer service and developed management skills. Brahmbhatt found Cinnaholic through a social media post his friends had shared.
The grand opening represents meaningful and continued growth for the gourmet cinnamon roll chain. The new Dunwoody location joins 40 existing locations in 15 states and Canada. In addition to its appearance on “Shark Tank,” Cinnaholic also was recently featured on Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500 list. The company began franchising in 2014 and has over 100 units in development, including locations in the Raleigh, North Carolina; Atlanta; Birmingham, Alabama; and Tampa, Florida markets.
At Cinnaholic, customers can choose from a variety of its signature frosting flavors and toppings to create their cinnamon roll experience. The plant-based bakery franchise was founded upon a commitment that all ingredients must be animal-free and free of dairy, lactose, eggs and cholesterol. The bakery also serves made-from-scratch brownies, cookies, baby buns and Dole whip soft serve. Additionally, full espresso, cappuccino and iced coffee will be available.
“Kush is the perfect partner to grow the Cinnaholic brand in Dunwoody,” Cinnaholic President Spencer Reid said in the release. “His commitment to the community is outstanding, and he truly understands the Cinnaholic concept and business model.”
With Cinnaholic’s Dunwoody location opening during the COVID-19 pandemic, it will follow strict health and safety guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local government agencies.
For more information, visit www.cinnaholic.com.
