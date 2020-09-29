As part of the federal government’s corruption investigation of the city of Atlanta, a businessman has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison for bribing a city official to secure a contract at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Hayat Choudhary, CEO of Atlanta Airport Shuttle Services Inc., d/b/a Meskerem Restaurant, was sentenced to federal prison for paying $20,000 in cash to an Atlanta Department of Procurement official to secure a contract at the airport. Choudhary, 58, of Lilburn, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones to one year and 10 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
“The public expects that government contracts are awarded solely based on merit,” U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak said in a news release. “As the defendant learned, there are serious consequences for those who believe they can bribe their way into a contract. We will continue to vigorously investigate pay-to-play schemes at all levels of government.”
Chris Hacker, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Atlanta field office, added, “Choudhary’s actions erode the public’s trust in a process that is meant to be fair to all contract applicants. Hopefully this sentencing will help restore some of that trust, or at least send a message that the FBI is determined to pursue anyone who would undermine the integrity of how contracts are awarded.”
According to Pak, the charges and other information presented in court, Hartsfield-Jackson is the principal airport for Georgia and the Southeastern. In 2017, the airport – the busiest passenger airport in the world at the time – generated more than $500 million in revenue for the city, including about $8.8 million in fees and charges from private ground transportation companies (such as taxicabs, limousines, ridesharing and hotel and parking lot shuttles). One such company was Atlanta Airport Shuttle Services.
The procurement department was responsible for acquiring all services for the airport. The department’s guiding principles commit its personnel to “award contracts that are consistent with the policy, regulations, rules and laws,” and “without regard for personal gain.”
On or about May 2, 2017, the department announced that the city sought to enter a contract for a vendor to establish and operate a kitchen/restaurant at the airport’s Ground Transportation Building. The kitchen/restaurant would serve the large and growing number of taxi, limousine and rideshare drivers that provided transportation services to passengers traveling to and from the airport.
The department projected that the kitchen/restaurant would generate annual revenue of $200,000 and rent payments to the city of $13,000 per year. The city offered a 10-year term for the kitchen/restaurant contract, with a three-year renewal option. Choudhary’s company was one of the bidders for the contract.
“Official-1” was the procurement department officer responsible for overseeing the bidding process and, thus, influenced the awarding of the kitchen/restaurant contract. After the contract was announced, Choudhary paid a $10,000 bribe to Official-1 to obtain the contract.
After the first bribe payment, Official-1 instructed Choudhary he had to pay another $10,000 to receive the contract. Choudhary paid the second $10,000 bribe. Following Choudhary’s payment of $20,000 to Official-1, the city awarded the contract to Choudhary’s company.
