Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta has released a Mother’s Day video honoring local moms.
The video, which was also posted to the pediatric hospital system’s social media channels, shows patients’ mothers who have displayed grace, hope, resilience, poise and superhuman strength while dealing with their children’s serious injuries or illnesses.
At a time when hospitals are being honored by families and others for their care of patients infected with COVID-19, Children’s decided to “flip the script” by having its doctors and nurses give a shout-out to its patients’ moms for Mother’s Day.
It also designed a printable “All About My Mom” craft so kids throughout the community can share what their moms mean to them. Viewers/readers can email socialmedia@choa.org or tag @childrensatl on Instagram to share.
Here’s a glimpse of what six patients’ mothers have gone through:
♦ Piper, who has autism spectrum disorder, was enrolled in a clinical trial at the Marcus Autism Center at just 2 weeks old. She was diagnosed with the disorder when she was 12 months old. Working with the team at Marcus at an early age allowed Piper to improve her communication skills and capabilities, and on her third birthday, it was announced that she no longer showed signs of being on the autism spectrum. “Autism is not a life-ending diagnosis. It comes with challenges, but it also comes with a lot of beautiful benefits,” said Dani, Piper’s mom. “The more you know and the more assistance you have, the better outcome you have.”
♦ Grace, who had osteosarcoma, lost her leg, and then her life, to the bone cancer. To honor her legacy, Grace’s mother, Vicki, and Grace’s oncologist, Dr. Karen Wasilewski, trained to compete in the Swim Across America competition in an emotional tribute. Following months of waking up at 4 a.m. to swim in the same lane where Grace had trained to become an accomplished swimmer, the pair braved the open water to swim a mile in Grace’s honor.
♦ Caroline has anaplastic ependymoma, a tumor that normally forms in the central nervous system. When she was 3, the day before her surgery, Caroline was cheerfully running down the halls of the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s. Caroline had brain cancer and a softball-sized tumor nestled at the base of her brain. The neurosurgeon was able to remove the large tumor from her brain. And, she walked out of the hospital seven days later. Caroline is currently undergoing treatment, but still remains her feisty, happy self and loves spending time with her mom, dad and two older brothers.
♦ Reese has sacrococcygeal teratoma, a tumor that develops before from a baby’s tailbone. She was diagnosed when she was 10 months old, and immediately began chemotherapy at the Aflac center to shrink the germ cell tumor. After four rounds of chemo and a surgery to remove the tumor, Reese and her family were given the best gift of all: the chance to ring the bell to signify the end of her cancer battle.
♦ Larenz has sickle beta thalassemia, a rare form of sickle cell disease that causes many health problems. Diagnosed at age 3, Larenz has undergone a few surgeries since then, including having his spleen and gallbladder removed. However, it is the pain that keeps Larenz in and out of the hospital. His mother, Greta, can sometimes help him manage his pain, and sits by his side during weekly infusion treatments at the Aflac center.
♦ Kenner has a congenital heart defect. The heart center team at Children’s had a major impact on a family’s decision to adopt a little girl from China with a heart defect. Kenner’s family traveled halfway around the world to meet their daughter for the first time. After undergoing open-heart surgery, 2-year-old Kenner is an active toddler who laughs a lot, adores her big brother and loves Chick-fil-A.
