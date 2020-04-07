Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta has shared with the public the voices of its employees, not just nurses and doctors, in how the pediatric hospital system is dealing with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“While nurses and doctors play a pivotal role in the battle against this pandemic, we also want to recognize those other faces that are just as critical during this time,” a news release stated. “From respiratory therapists to therapy dogs, environmental services technicians, food services attendants and music therapists, each of these faces are rising to the occasion with unwavering dedication to make sure those in our hospitals remain safe.”
Here is how the employees said they are dealing with the outbreak (their first or last names were not released to protect their privacy):
♦ Jaleesa, patient activity specialist: “While under the heavy restrictions of COVID-19, I’ve had to reimagine what fun looks like for the patients we serve. My team and I have created fun to-go crafts, also called The Zone To-Go, where we put together activity kits such as slime, painting and beading for patients. We’ve also produced a daily TV show for kids to participate in while in their rooms.”
♦ Omar, environmental services technician: “My role during the COVID-19 pandemic has been very challenging but also rewarding knowing that I have done my absolute best to ensure the safety of staff, patients and families of patients. I take pride in my role of ensuring a clean and safe environment at the Children’s at Scottish Rite hospital. COVID-19 will be defeated.”
♦ Brandy, assistant respiratory care manager at the pediatric intensive care unit: “As a respiratory therapist, my primary responsibility is to reduce a patient’s work of breathing. While on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the most challenging aspects of my role as an assistant manager is to support staff who come to me with questions or concerns during these unprecedented times. My team relies on me to be a resolute source of support. However, the reality is that sometimes all I can say is I understand and share your fears, but more importantly we are all in this together.”
♦ Dr. Middlebrooks, emergency medicine physician: “During a time when emotional comfort is needed most, physicians too have to practice safe distancing, and now place phone calls into our patients’ rooms to answer questions/concerns, something we typically do in person. Yes, new obstacles are present, but we made a commitment to serve our community, to treat the seriously ill and injured, and that commitment did not come with conditions. We will keep showing up and will continue to work together to provide the highest standard of medical care, until our nation is healed.”
♦ Dr. Mallory, physician: “With protocols rapidly changing amid COVID-19, it’s imperative that we keep our physicians on the frontlines informed of all the ways Children’s is working to fight COVID-19. We’ve committed to distributing regular communications to our physicians via email and webinars. Our system is adapting to be adequately prepared to serve Georgia’s kids.”
