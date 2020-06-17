Once again, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta is ranked among the nation’s top pediatric hospitals for 2020-21 by U.S. News & World Report’s Best Children’s Hospitals list, though it is not ranked in the top five in any category.
In a report released by the publication June 16, Children's had four specialties ranked in the top 10 and eight specialties rated in the top 20.
The Aflac Cancer Center (No. 7), the gastroenterology and GI surgery program (No. 8), the nephrology program (No. 8), the orthopaedics program (No. 10), the neonatology program (No. 11), the neurology and neurosurgery program (No. 12), the pulmonology and lung surgery program (No. 17) and the urology program (No. 19) all ranked in the top 20 for their individual specialties.
The report ranks hospitals for excellence in outcomes, program structure and national reputation in 10 pediatric specialty areas—with the survey questions created and refined by content experts in each field. Children’s ranked in each of the 10 specialty areas.
“At Children’s, our high-quality specialized pediatric care is what sets us apart,” Children’s President and CEO Donna Hyland said in a news release. “We are incredibly proud of our physicians and staff who show up every day to fulfill our mission to make kids better today and healthier tomorrow. This is an exciting national accomplishment – made possible by our dedicated care teams – that reflects the excellence that Children’s is known for in Georgia and beyond.”
The 2020 edition of Best Children’s Hospitals is published online at usnews.com/childrenshospitals and will be published in the U.S. News Best Hospitals 2020 guidebook, which will be available later this summer. Best Children’s Hospitals pulls together clinical and operational data from an extensive survey, completed by 193 hospitals.
