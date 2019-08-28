After a long eight months, toe finally meets leather on the gridiron as college football returns to Atlanta Aug. 31 in a clash for the Old Leather Helmet Trophy.
The game kicks off a list of seven events offered in metro Atlanta for Labor Day weekend:
1. Celebrate the 2019 season opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta as the unranked Duke Blue Devils hope to surprise the second-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game with kickoff at 3:30 p.m.
If you are not a college football fan, there are plenty of other events to spend this holiday weekend.
2. At the World of Coca-Cola, guests will be greeted with cans of New Coke, the actual recipe from 1985, which made an epic, limited-time return this summer.
World of Coke will have more than 100 drinks to sample from around the globe. Plus, through Sept. 2, college students can simply present their valid student IDs at the ticket window and purchase a ticket for $10, more than 40% off regularly priced tickets.
3. Crave something a little more bazaar and "frightening?" Then be part of the largest multi-genre and pop culture convention event, the annual Dragon Con Parade.
Each year, guests from around the world flood Atlanta to celebrate their favorite movie, sci-fi and fantasy characters. Fans can attend the parade as it marches down Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta Aug. 31 starting at 10 a.m.
4. Families with little ones can head over to the Children’s Museum of Atlanta, also downtown, for TinyCon, a two-day celebration of fantasy, science fiction, comics, gaming and technology ... just for kids.
Take advantage of Jedi training and Avengers training or join in the museum-wide costume parade.
5. If all the excitement and activity make you hungry, Atlanta visitors can simply walk across the street from Mercedes-Benz Stadium and stop by the free Taste of Soul Atlanta: Food & Music Festival.
Enjoy the tastes and smells of soul food while taking in the sounds of acclaimed soul and R&B artists. The event is for all ages, offering a large Kids’ Zone and a marketplace of arts, crafts and merchandise.
6. For those who are more the outdoor adventurous type, you won't want to miss a visit to Stone Mountain Park, followed by the Lasershow Spectacular and a special fireworks display for Labor Day weekend.
7. If you are more into books than dragons or football, literature lovers can check out the AJC Decatur Book Festival, the largest independent book festival in the country all weekend.
The event features book signings, author readings, panel discussions and more.
