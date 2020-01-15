Chick-fil-A is giving customers who use its mobile app a nice surprise this month.
Through Jan. 31, individuals who have an existing account with the Chick-fil-A One app or download and begin using the app will receive a free eight-pack order of Chick-fil-A nuggets. Guests can redeem the offer at participating locations in the restaurant, at the drive-thru or by placing a mobile order via the app.
“Our customers are incredibly important to us, and this is one small way to thank them for their loyalty and introduce the perks of our app to new guests,” Kevin Purcer, director of customer digital experience at Chick-fil-A, said in a news release. “We are excited to surprise our guests with a free eight-count order of nuggets this month through our mobile app.”
Chick-fil-A is also adding the new the Kale Crunch Side to restaurant menus nationwide. It features a blend of kale and cabbage tossed with apple cider and Dijon mustard vinaigrette and topped with salted, crunchy almonds.
With only 120 calories per serving, Kale Crunch Side is available as an individual or catering offering and can be substituted for waffle potato fries at no additional charge to the customer. According to the release, Kale Crunch Side was tested in various Chick-fil-A restaurants in Florida, Iowa and Texas last spring and received positive customer feedback. The new menu item will replace the Superfood Side on restaurant menus nationwide.
“We are thrilled to add Kale Crunch Side to our menu after receiving positive feedback on the test from our customers,” Stuart Tracy, senior culinary lead at Chick-fil-A, said in the release. “We want to provide our customers with a variety of menu options that they will enjoy, and we believe the Kale Crunch Side is a tasty, balanced addition to complete any meal.”
Customers can exchange the free eight-count Nuggets offer via the app for a complimentary Kale Crunch Side until Jan. 31.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2To0naS.
