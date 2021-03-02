Cerevisaphiles (aka craft beer lovers), rejoice!
The Georgia Craft Brewers Guild will host Georgia Beer Day, the annual celebration of all things craft beer in the Peach State, March 6. The event will benefit the guild, which helps promote and protect its members and Georgia’s licensed brewing industry.
As part of this year’s festivities, 50 breweries across the state, including nearly 40 in metro Atlanta, will offer a limited edition collector's pint glass. In partnership with guild member breweries and Boelter Glassware, $1 from every glass will be donated to the organization.
The 2021 inaugural pint glass showcases full-color art by Larry Choskey and features prominent state symbols including: the Cherokee rose (state flower), Southern live oak (state tree), honeybee (state insect) and brown thrasher (state bird) as the centerpiece.
Also, the participating breweries will be offering specials all day long. Visit your favorite brewery’s website and social media pages to learn more about what each one is offering.
For more information on Georgia Beer Day, visit georgiacraftbrewersguild.org/georgia-beer-day.html.
