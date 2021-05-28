If you want to provide input on the Chattahoochee River 911 Authority (ChatComm), now’s your chance.
The city of Sandy Springs, which shares responsibility of the 911 call center with the cities of Brookhaven, Dunwoody and Johns Creek, is seeking public comment on its reaccreditation. June 7, a virtual site-based assessment team from the Commission of Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. will analyze several aspects of ChatComm 911/IXP regarding its policies, procedures, management and operations.
Verification by the team that ChatComm 911/IXP meets the commission’s state-of-the-art standards is part of a voluntary process to receive accreditation and reaccreditation. This is an esteemed recognition of public safety emergency communications professional excellence.
Sandy Springs residents and employees (and other individuals, including those living in the other cities it serves) can provide comments on ChatComm by calling 404-843-6602 June 7 between 1 and 3 p.m. Telephone comments are limited to 10 minutes and must address ChatComm’s ability to comply with the commission’s standards.
Written comments about the 911 call center’s ability to meet the standards for accreditation can be mailed to: Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Inc. (CALEA), 13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320, Gainesville, VA. 20155 or emailed to calea@calea.org.
The commission’s accreditation program requires communications centers comply with 213 applicable state-of-the-art standards in three basic areas; policy and procedures, administration and operations.
For more information on the commission, visit calea.org, call 703-352-4225 or email calea@calea.org.
