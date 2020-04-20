Live Thrive Atlanta, the nonprofit that runs the Center for Hard-to-Recycle Materials (CHaRM), is hosting a kids’ T-shirt design contest to celebrate three milestone anniversaries.
Live Thrive, which is devoted to zero-waste solutions, started 10 years ago; the southeast Atlanta center, which recycles materials such as paint, mattresses and electronics, opened five years later; and Earth Day, which is April 22, began 50 years ago.
“Since opening as the city’s first permanent facility for recycling materials too bulky or harmful for the curb, CHaRM has diverted more than 540 million pounds of harmful materials from landfills and the water system,” a news release stated.
Also, in June and January, the center opened monthly popup events in Buckhead and Chamblee, respectively, welcoming more than 100,000 visitors overall. However, both locations and the main CHaRM site temporarily closed in March due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
In the kids’ T-shirt design contest, children are being asked to submit their best designs to commemorate the 50th Earth Day. Designs must be submitted by April 30, and one elementary and one middle school winner will be chosen. Winners will receive 10 printed T-shirts, and the CHaRM staff will wear the designs this year. Winners will be announced May 7 on Facebook Live.
For more information or to enter the contest, visit www.livethrive.org/kids-recycle-day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.