Meet the candidates

Name, age: Rachelle Carnesale, 53

Occupation: Fulton County Superior Court judge

Education: bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill , 1989; juris doctor degree from Emory University, 1992

Family: husband Keith; sons Ryan, 18, and Brady, 14

Top three issues: sentencing youth offenders appropriately based on any criminal conduct, mental health or substance-abuse issues, intervening with at-risk youth prior to their involvement with the courts and evolving court procedures moving forward

Campaign website: www.judgerachellecarnesale.com

Name, age: Tiffany Carter Sellers, 39

Occupation: lawyer and Municipal Court judge

Education: bachelor’s degree in political science-public administration from South Carolina State University, 2003; juris doctor degree from the University of Georgia School of Law, 2006

Family: husband Bernardo; two children: Aiden, 11, and Jordyn, 8

Top three issues: addressing a judicial backlog, a judicial inefficiency and a lack of appropriate programming

Campaign website: www.electtiffanysellers.com