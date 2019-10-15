The highest vote-getters in the Sept. 17 special election's two races remained on top when all the votes were counted in the Oct. 15 runoff.
Each election, which had nine candidates, had to be decided with a runoff since no hopeful got 50% of the vote plus one.
In the District 6 Fulton County Board of Commissioners race to fill the seat vacated by Emma Darnell, who died in May, with all precincts reporting, Joe Carn defeated Gordon Joyner with 62.77% of the vote. Carn and Joyner received 26.33% and 20.04%, respectively, in last month’s special election to advance to the runoff.
In the District 2 Atlanta Board of Education campaign to replace Byron Amos, who left the post in January to run for the District 3 Atlanta City Council seat, with all precincts reporting, Aretta Baldon beat Davida Huntley with 57.64%. Baldon and Huntley got 30.65% and 25.27%, respectively, in the special election to move on to the runoff.
Turnout was only 2.95%, according to the results posted to the county’s website. The runoff results are unofficial until certified by Fulton election officials.
