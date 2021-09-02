DeKalb voters will have several choices to make in November. Here's a rundown of contested races and candidates who qualified for the upcoming general elections.

AVONDALE ESTATES

City Commissioner

  • Ricardo Israel Korn
  • Lionel Laratte (Incumbent)
  • Lisa Shortell (Incumbent)

BROOKHAVEN

City Council - District 2

  • Katie Dunagan
  • H.J. “John” Park (Incumbent)

City Council - District 4

  • Dale Boone
  • John J. Funny

CHAMBLEE

City Council - District 1

  • John A. Mesa (Incumbent)
  • Lewis Newmark

City Council - District 4

  • Elmer L. Veith
  • Douglas A. Westhoven

City Council - At-Large

  • Jimmy Furst
  • Van Pappas

DECATUR

City Commissioner - District 1, Post A

  • Katie Bell
  • Kelly Walsh (Incumbent)

Board of Education - District 2, Post A

  • Dan Baskerville
  • Carmen D. Sulton

DUNWOODY

City Council - District 1, Post 1

  • Catherine Lautenbacher
  • Terry Nall

City Council - District 2, Post 2

  • Rob Price
  • Jim Riticher (Incumbent)

City Council - District 3, Post 3

  • Tom Lambert (Incumbent)
  • Brian Sims

STONE MOUNTAIN

Mayor

  • Beverly R. Jones
  • Andrea Redmond
  • Eileen W. Smith

City Council - Post 4

  • Gil Freeman
  • Diana Roe Hollis (Incumbent)
  • Richard Mailman
  • Mike Schaaphok

City Council - Post 5

  • Shawnette Bryant (Incumbent)
  • Shani Linder

City Council - Post 6

  • Teresa B. Crowe
  • Anthony Hernandez-Wallen
  • Ryan M. Smith

TUCKER

Mayor

  • Frank Auman (Incumbent)
  • Robin “Rob” Biro

City Council - District 1, Post 1

  • Roger W. Orlando
  • Karen Peters-Rivers

City Council - District 1, Post 2 (Special Election)

  • Christine Bloodworth
  • Virginia Rece
  • Shawn Woods

City Council - District 2, Post 1

  • Imani Barnes
  • Cara Schroeder
  • Thomas Walker

City Council - District 3, Post 1

  • Dave Deaton
  • Neal Stubblefield
  • Alexis Weaver
