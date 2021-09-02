DeKalb voters will have several choices to make in November. Here's a rundown of contested races and candidates who qualified for the upcoming general elections.
AVONDALE ESTATES
City Commissioner
- Ricardo Israel Korn
- Lionel Laratte (Incumbent)
- Lisa Shortell (Incumbent)
BROOKHAVEN
City Council - District 2
- Katie Dunagan
- H.J. “John” Park (Incumbent)
City Council - District 4
- Dale Boone
- John J. Funny
CHAMBLEE
City Council - District 1
- John A. Mesa (Incumbent)
- Lewis Newmark
City Council - District 4
- Elmer L. Veith
- Douglas A. Westhoven
City Council - At-Large
- Jimmy Furst
- Van Pappas
DECATUR
City Commissioner - District 1, Post A
- Katie Bell
- Kelly Walsh (Incumbent)
Board of Education - District 2, Post A
- Dan Baskerville
- Carmen D. Sulton
DUNWOODY
City Council - District 1, Post 1
- Catherine Lautenbacher
- Terry Nall
City Council - District 2, Post 2
- Rob Price
- Jim Riticher (Incumbent)
City Council - District 3, Post 3
- Tom Lambert (Incumbent)
- Brian Sims
STONE MOUNTAIN
Mayor
- Beverly R. Jones
- Andrea Redmond
- Eileen W. Smith
City Council - Post 4
- Gil Freeman
- Diana Roe Hollis (Incumbent)
- Richard Mailman
- Mike Schaaphok
City Council - Post 5
- Shawnette Bryant (Incumbent)
- Shani Linder
City Council - Post 6
- Teresa B. Crowe
- Anthony Hernandez-Wallen
- Ryan M. Smith
TUCKER
Mayor
- Frank Auman (Incumbent)
- Robin “Rob” Biro
City Council - District 1, Post 1
- Roger W. Orlando
- Karen Peters-Rivers
City Council - District 1, Post 2 (Special Election)
- Christine Bloodworth
- Virginia Rece
- Shawn Woods
City Council - District 2, Post 1
- Imani Barnes
- Cara Schroeder
- Thomas Walker
City Council - District 3, Post 1
- Dave Deaton
- Neal Stubblefield
- Alexis Weaver
