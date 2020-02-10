The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) held its Swimming and Diving State Championships at the Georgia Tech Aquatic Center in Atlanta Feb. 6 through 8 with several local swimmers and programs finding success.
Cambridge’s girls team won the Class 6A state championship for the first time in program history. The Bears finished the competition with 276 points, while Alpharetta (245) and Centennial (209) rounded out the top three.
Two Cambridge swimmers each won two individual events. Abby Grottle finished first in the 500-yard freestyle (4:51.89) for All-American honors and 200-yard freestyle (1:49.86) for All-American consideration while teammate Sophie Brison also took first in the 200 individual medley (2:00.68) and 100 backstroke (54.47 seconds), both for All-American honors. Claire Kerber, Jayla Brown, Grottle and Brison were a unit that won the 200 medley (1:44.65) and the 400-freestyle (3:31.74) relays. Eva Medici, Emma Guy, Brooke McLain and Kerber won the 200-freestyle relay event that secured the title for the Bears.
“This was an incredibly special group,” Cambridge coach Lauren Hall said.
“They went into it wanting to win and knew that they had to perform at their best to make it happen. This group came together and they motivated each other to have the best night of swims they could. It was truly a collective effort and every knew they had a part to play if they wanted things to fall into place. They were the most focused and determined group of young women I have ever seen and it has been a privilege to coach them and an honor to watch them last night. We have come a long way in the last couple years, and last night was a culmination of that.”
Other results in the girls’ competition included Alpharetta’s Alexandra Clark winning the 100 butterfly event in 56.71 seconds. The Raiders’ 200 freestyle relay team of Alicia Henry, Ally Metcalf, Audrie Uphues and Lauren Hinton won its event in 1:38.75. Henry also won the 100 breaststroke in 1:00.56 for AA honors.
Blessed Trinity girls’ team won the Class 4A-5A team title for the second time in three years. The Titans earned 276 points with Chamblee (259) placing second and Marist (254) third.
Blessed Trinity’s 400 freestyle relay unit of Rachel Saxon, Maggie Pokorny, Amelia Cooper and Grace Findlay won its event. Cooper placed third in the 500 freestyle individually.
The Wesleyan girls’ team was third in the Class 1A-3A competition won by Westminster. Wolves’ swimmer Hannah Wasmuth won the 100 backstroke for the second-consecutive year with a time of 55.34 for All-American consideration. She also placed second in the 200 freestyle at 1:49.81 which was also an AA consideration time.
Wesleyan’s boys team was third in its team competition won by Westminster. Jacob Price placed third in the individual diving event.
The Class 6A boys’ competition saw Johns Creek swimmer Andrew Simmons in 49.75 seconds for AA consideration.
The GHSA Basketball State Playoffs will begin Feb. 14. The boys’ first-round contests will include Chattahoochee hosting Alexander, Cambridge hosting Hughes, Johns Creek visiting Tri-Cities and Milton hosting Central Gwinnett. The girls’ first-round tilts will feature Alpharetta visiting Hughes, Cambridge hosting Alexander, Johns Creek hosting Tri-Cities and Roswell hosting Pebblebrook.
