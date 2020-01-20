The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) held its Team Duals Wresting State Championships at the Macon Centreplex in Macon Jan. 16 through 18.
Cambridge placed fourth in the Class 6A competition. The Bears defeated Lanier 57-24 in the first round followed by a 33-28 win against Alexander in the second round. Cambridge fell to Richmond Hill 43-21 in the semifinals and entered the consolation bracket. The Bears rebounded with a 41-24 win against Brunswick before dropping its match against Creekview 35-30 to conclude the tournament. Its the first time in program history Cambridge has placed at the state duals meet. Kyle Romano, Gavin Kane and Evan Kurtz each finished undefeated individually at the competition.
“The team has made big strides in the last year,” Bears coach Don St. James said. “We defeated both teams who defeated us last season during the State Duals. We saw some real good competition and won a lot of matches that should give us a competitive edge leading into the traditional tournaments. The athlete that gave us a huge lift this weekend was Ben Werth. He finished 4-1 but bumped from weight class to weight class wanting the other teams best guys that he could wrestle. I could say good things about all the guys, some where over matched sometimes and fought hard not to give the other teams bonus points. Everyone wanted to stay for the finals because that is our goal next season.”
Mount Pisgah Christian placed fourth in the Class A competition. The Patriots received a first-round bye and defeated Turner County 49-21 in the second round. Mount Pisgah dropped its semifinals’ contest against Trion 42-22 and entered the consolation bracket. The Patriots defeated Athens Christian 60-15 before falling to Holy Innocents’ 34-33 for a fourth-place team finish.
Blessed Trinity was third in the Class 4A competition. The Titans started the event with a 58-21 victory over Madison County in the first round. Blessed Trinity defeated NW Whitfield 44-30 before falling to eventual state champion Woodward Academy 50-28 in the semifinals. The Titans rebounded with wins over West Laurens (48-13) and NW Whitfield in the consolation bracket to finish third.
The GHSA Traditional Wrestling State Championships will also take place in Macon starting Feb. 13.
The Chattahoochee boys’ basketball team stayed tied atop the Region 7AAAAAA standings with Cambridge following a 63-45 win at North Atlanta Jan. 17. The Cougars visit Northview on Jan. 25.
The Bears kept pace in the standings with a 74-59 win at Centennial Jan. 17. Cambridge visits North Atlanta on Jan. 24.
St. Francis boys’ basketball continued its undefeated mark in Region 6A play after an 80-34 win at Mount Bethel Christian Jan. 17. Dwon Odom scored a team-high 21 points while teammates Jordan Brown (17 points), Seth Hubbard (10 points) and Chase Ellis (10 points) also scored in double figures for the Knights. Ellis also grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double along with a team-high eight assists. St. Francis hosts Mount Paran on Jan. 24.
Wesleyan’s boys team defeated Atlanta Classical 70-12 Jan. 14 led by 14 points from Jalen Fulwood to stay undefeated in Region 5A. The Wolves host Mount Vernon on Jan. 24.
Roswell’s boys team earned a 57-46 home win over Walton Jan. 17 in Region 4AAAAAAA play. The Hornets visit Cherokee in region play Jan. 24.
Milton kept its perfect Region 5AAAAAAA record intact for boys’ basketball with a 75-55 road win against Forsyth Central Jan. 16. The Eagles visit South Forsyth in region action Jan. 24.
The Alpharetta girls’ team defeated Johns Creek 59-50 to stay atop the Region 7AAAAAA standings. Jodi Goins had a team-high 17 points with 11 rebounds to post a double-double for the Raiders. Mary Grace Durham had 15 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double as well in the victory. Alpharetta visits Centennial on Jan. 24.
St. Francis girls’ team stayed perfect in region play with its 96-21 home game against Fellowship Christian on Jan. 11, led by game-high 21 points, nine steals and seven assists from Mia Moore along with 13 points each by Trynce Taylor and Morgan Harper.
