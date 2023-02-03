Mayor Andre Dickens and Invest Atlanta announced the launch of ATLinBusiness Marketplace—a new, dedicated digital marketplace for Atlanta-based businesses to sell and market to other Atlanta-based businesses and corporations.
“ATLinBusiness Marketplace will create a more equitable business-to-business environment by connecting buyers and sellers in metro Atlanta—including minority-owned, women-owned and legacy businesses, said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “With this program, we aim to provide resources to support our local economy, create more good-paying jobs and ensure Atlanta is a city of opportunity for all.”
With ATLinBusiness Marketplace, smaller, diverse suppliers will have a first destination for greater access to a wide range of buyers to help suppliers accelerate growth and generate new revenue streams. The platform will showcase participating business’s capabilities, diversity classification, certifications and more.
“ATLinBusiness Marketplace will allow us another avenue to increase equity in business and access to opportunity for Atlanta’s entrepreneurs and small business owners, and to do that we must stay innovative,” said Dr. Eloisa Klementich, president and CEO of Invest Atlanta. “We understand that in past couple of years, buyer behaviors have become primarily digital. According to a LinkedIn report, nearly 40% of sellers say that they have closed deals over $500,000 without ever meeting the buyer face-to-face.”
Following the announcement, Invest Atlanta presented Surviving and Thriving During Economic Uncertainty, an expert panel for small business owners to help them navigate tough economic conditions.
The panel included business bankers, economists, community leaders, tech experts and experienced small business owners who will discuss historical highs and lows and offer insight for what business owners can do to help survive and thrive a recession, inflation, social and environmental conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.