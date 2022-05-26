SK Commercial Realty and Goldenrod Companies announced the execution of a 367,000-square-foot lease with Automann Inc. for a new distribution facility that will be located within the Silver Comet Industrial Park in Paulding County.
Automann will occupy the entirety of Building I, which will be the first of six new Class A industrial centers to be constructed at the new park. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, Automann is a global distributor of aftermarket truck and trailer chassis and brake components and is developing its Southeastern hub in Paulding County to expand its operations across the region. Automann’s expansion will bring more than 150 jobs to the community.
The project is the result of a partnership between SK Commercial Realty, Goldenrod Companies and Paulding County Economic Development.
Located on the corner of Bill Carruth Parkway and Laird Road in Hiram, Building I will feature 36 foot clear heights, 29 dock doors and 2 drive-in doors for the user.
The building is a part of Silver Comet Industrial Park, a 128-acre master-planned industrial complex with several build-to-suit opportunities for a variety of warehousing, manufacturing and distribution users. The park is located just minutes from U.S. Route 278 and State Route 92, both leading to major transportation arteries nearby providing direct access to the greater Metro Atlanta region.
The transaction with Automann represents one of the top 10 largest industrial leases in the state of Georgia so far this year.
“SKCR and Goldenrod are pleased to help bring this transformative project to reality, and the visionary spirit and dedication displayed by the team from Paulding County Economic Development throughout this process will pay dividends for generations to come,” SK Commercial Realty CEO Hugh Scott III said in a statement. “The quick lease-up of Building I to Automann reflects strong market demand among manufacturers and logistics providers who seek to enhance their presence in emerging industrial markets like Paulding County. We continue to field a great number of inquiries from other interested parties and look forward to sharing more news on our progress in the months ahead.”
Goldenrod Director of Investments Zac Marquess stated: “We’re all in on pro-business environments in Georgia…All stakeholders worked extremely hard to create an exceptional project in Paulding.”
The development is the latest venture between SKCR and Goldenrod Companies, an Omaha, Nebraska-based commercial real estate development and investment management firm. The duo also recently announced a comprehensive renovation of Circle 75, a 17-story, Class A office tower adjacent to The Battery in Cobb County. Both companies continue to seek investment in high growth, business-oriented markets, with the goal to provide a national reach coupled with local knowledge to benefit both tenants and public partners.
Plans are underway for a groundbreaking on Building I in the coming months.
To learn more about SK Commercial Realty, visit www.skcr.com. To learn more about Goldenrod Companies, visit www.goldenrodcompanies.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.