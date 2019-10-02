Atlanta’s female professionals, entrepreneurs, working mothers and stay-at-home moms have a chic new shared workspace in Buckhead, designed specifically with them in mind.
The first co-working, social space of its kind in Atlanta, Eleanor’s Place is a sophisticated escape for members to work, relax and collaborate without the distractions of everyday life. It was named after former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt.
According to its founder and owner, Jennifer Morgan, the professionally appointed space includes a reception area, living room, kitchen, co-working area, first lady’s office, private booth offices and a conference room, all carefully crafted and developed for women.
"First of all, it is all (for) women and I purposely did that so our members would feel a sense of ownership in the community that is theirs," Morgan said. "It represents a place they can be comfortable, collaborate with other women and have an ambiance that is built and curated just for them, which was my vision.”
Having cool blue and grey accents, hardwood flooring and quartz countertops, the elegance of Eleanor’s Place will inspire women to dream bigger, a news release stated.
One of the noteworthy differences of this haven for women is the curated collection of member amenities. Work areas are adorned with rustic sconces, sophisticated artwork from local female artists and fresh, seasonal flowers.
The business had its soft opening in July but officially opened in September.
As to her goals for the business, Morgan said she plans to take it "one day at a time."
"Success to me would be that I created the kind of community of women that I have envisioned for the last few years," she said. "I would love to grow Eleanor's Place throughout Georgia and the Southeast, but I am still getting my sea legs. But I am just so thankful that the first Eleanor's Place has been as useful to my members as it has been."
Membership amenities include fresh coffee, cold-pressed juices, spa water and snacks. High-speed WiFi printers, scanners and productivity essentials are complimentary.
Eleanor’s Place offers a membership model, giving women access to its meeting spaces to host educational evenings, social events and private functions.
“I continued to hear women, both professionals and stay-at-home mothers of busy families, share that they were seeking a sanctuary to work, brainstorm, network and recharge,” Morgan said. “My vision is for Eleanor’s Place to empower women – whether they are setting big goals and achieving the unthinkable or checking details off their to-do list – through a space that will welcome and inspire.”
Her mother gave her the gumption and courage to begin this venture. At age 40, Morgan’s mom began law school, which led to a successful 30-year career. She retired from the position as deputy disciplinary counsel for the South Carolina Supreme Court, testament to the fact that women can always reinvent themselves and their careers, the release stated. Morgan, a former CNN journalist and national correspondent for NBC News, dedicated the past 12 years to raising her family before finally deciding to start Eleanor’s Place.
Morgan and one other woman are the business’ only employees.
"I think that co-working may feel like a trendy concept now, but research is showing that flexible work schedules and communities like this are proving to be incredibly effective and appealing to all different types of people," she said. "I want women to feel welcome to come in, give it a try and see for themselves that this is a unique, sophisticated and inviting space that they can call their own."
Eleanor’s Place members have access to noteworthy events, leadership seminars and activities that push the envelope to help members ignite their creativity and reach their full potential. As members, women can use the space during off-hours to host their own private events, including book clubs, awards banquets, philanthropic parties, trunk shows and other gatherings.
Eleanor’s Place is located at 3535 Northside Pkwy., Suite 3516 in Atlanta. Females interested in becoming a member can apply by visiting bit.ly/EleanorsPlaceApply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.