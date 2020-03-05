Alan Vaughn has been exhibiting and selling his works at the American Craft Council’s Atlanta show for 20 years and considers it one of the best events he attends annually.
“For one thing it’s a hometown show, and I need to do it because people think I’m out of business if I don’t do this show,” he said. “It’s a very high-quality show. I enjoy showing with these other artists because I know the artists will be top notch. It’s a good location and people enjoy it because it’s easy to get to.
“You don’t have much of an opportunity to build a relationship with people, except when you do shows over and over again. I think that’s important.”
The Buckhead resident is one of at least six local artists who will participate in the council’s 31st annual show March 13 through 15 at the Cobb Galleria Centre in southeast Cobb County. The local artists appearing and selling their works in the show include Adrina Richard, Debra Kidd and Diana Mineva, all of Brookhaven; Stephanie Williams of Buckhead; and Judy Robkin of Sandy Springs.
Vaughn specializes in hand-painted canvas rugs, also known as floorcloths.
“I paint them like a painter would,” he said. “I use acrylic painting and paint them on canvas. Then I put a varnish over the surface to make it waterproof and durable when you walk on them. The harder the floor, the better it is for the floorcloth and the longer they last. I’ve been making them for about 30 years now.”
Vaughn said his style is “contemporary in imagery” with geometric, bright colors, adding he does a lot of custom work and will go to clients’ homes to work with them on designs.
“I’ll have probably 40 different designs in the booth for the show and they can be customized in any way,” he said. “I make house calls. That’s how I’ve set up my business. … Over the years, things moved toward more of a custom type of business.”
Hosted by the Minneapolis-based council, the show will draw over 250 makers from around the country to Atlanta for the weekend. The Atlanta event is one of four shows the organizations hosts annually, with the others in Baltimore; St. Paul, Minnesota; and San Francisco.
Textile artisan Lynn Pollard, a Buckhead resident who specializes in indigo-dyed paper, has previously displayed and sold her work at the Atlanta show. But this year she’ll be there as one of the council’s new board members, having started a three-year term with the board in October.
“It’s one of the biggest indoor shows in the Southeast,” she said. “It’s a highly curated indoor craft show. We have a lot of representation from the Southeast, but it is a national-level show. This year I think the number I saw is, I think, we have 100 Georgia artists and organizations at this show.”
Highlights of this year’s event include:
♦ The School-to-Market Program, which gives students and recent graduates of the Pocosin Arts School of Fine Craft in Columbia, North Carolina, and Tennessee Tech’s the School of Art, Craft and Design marketplace experience.
♦ Hip Pop, a five-year emerging artists program. “Through that program, we introduce 156 artists to our marketplace for all four shows each year,” Pollard said. “The council underwrites portions of their expenses and supplies them with booth structures and support for the weekend including a seasoned artist as a mentor. In Atlanta we’ll have 24 of those artists.”
♦ The Awards of Excellence, which recognize the top crafters and artists in five categories.
♦ The Let’s Make Inspiration Stations. Located on the show floor, these areas will show attendees how artists create their work and even give them a chance to make something of their own.
♦ Through March 31, East Fork, a pottery business in west Midtown, will host a popup gallery featuring the work of some of the show’s artists. It will also host a special popup event March 12 at 5 p.m.
♦ On the same day at 7 p.m., the nearby Twisted Soul Cookhouse and Pours restaurant will host a special Crafted dinner to benefit the council. Tickets to that event are $150.
♦ March 14, there will also be a new ticketed, curated tour of the show led by local curators and collectors, Pollard said. Ticket details are pending.
Show tickets are $12 in advance and $13 after March 12 but free for council members and children 12 and under. March 13, on-site tickets are only $5 if purchased after 5 p.m.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/39BS948.
