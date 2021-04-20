Three local businesses and countless individuals have partnered to help metro Atlantans negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cortland, a Buckhead-based multifamily real estate firm, has united with the residents of nine local apartment communities, America’s Thrift Stores and the Furniture Bank of Metro Atlanta to donate more than 24.5 tons (49,000 pounds) of clothing and furniture to those in need.
Cortland’s efforts helped contribute to the about $300,000 America’s Thrift Stores gives to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta each year to address their greatest needs.
For 2021, Cortland plans to expand its charitable efforts by adding designated donation locations to all Atlanta communities with the goal of collecting 100,000 pounds annually.
The following Cortland communities made donations in 2020: Cantera by Cortland, Cortland East Cobb, Cortland North Druid Hills, Cortland at the Village, Cortland Peachtree Corners, Cortland Sugarloaf and Cortland Portico (clothing) and Decatur Highlands and Cortland at the Battery Atlanta (furniture).
