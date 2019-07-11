With July being National Ice Cream Month and July 21 being National Ice Cream Day, local ice cream shops are making us all scream for ice cream. Here is a rundown of the stores where you can get the cold treat:
Amorino Gelato
What sets it apart: Founded in 2002 in Orly, France, Amorino specializes in Italian ice cream that uses only natural ingredients with no artificial flavors or colors.
Locations: Buckhead
Information: www.amorino.com
Bruster’s Real Ice Cream
What sets it apart: Founded in 1989 in Bridgewater, Pennsylvania, Bruster’s uses slow kettle processing designed specifically to create its flavor, starting with a homestyle mix delivered fresh from its dairy to each store.
Locations: Sandy Springs
Information: www.brusters.com
Baskin-Robbins
What sets it apart: Founded in 1945 in Glendale, California, Baskin-Robbins originally was nicknamed 31 Flavors because it featured a different flavor of ice cream each day of the month, according to its website. Today it’s the world's largest chain of ice cream specialty stores.
Locations: Buckhead, Sandy Springs
Information: www.baskinrobbins.com
Cold Stone Creamery
What sets it apart: Founded in 1988 and based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone allows patrons to select their ice cream flavor and toppings that are mixed together using a frozen granite slab. Also, the Vinings Historic Preservation Society is partnering with Cold Stone to host their annual ice cream social July 21 to celebrate National Ice Cream Day. The event will be from 2 to 4 p.m. at the historic Pace House and Pavilion, 3057 Paces Mill Road SE in Vinings. Admission is $5 for adults and free for society members and children 12 and under.
Locations: Dunwoody/Sandy Springs, Vinings
Information: www.coldstonecreamery.com
Häagen-Dazs
What sets it apart: Founded in 1961 in New York and based in Minneapolis, Häagen-Dazs started with just chocolate, vanilla and coffee flavors of a heavy ice cream and grew from there. Its Danish-sounding name was invented by Polish-born co-founder Reuben Mattus, who said it was a tribute to Denmark’s treatment of Jews during World War II, according to an article in Tablet magazine.
Locations: Buckhead, Vinings
Information: www.haagendazs.com
Kwality Ice Cream
What sets it apart: Founded in 2003 and based in Edison, New Jersey, Kwality was co-founded by Kanti Parekh Ph.D., a food scientist and food technologist, and is, according to its website, “the quintessence of what a super-premium ethnic ice cream should be.”
Locations: Sandy Springs
Information: www.kwalityfoods.com
Marble Slab Creamery
What sets it apart: Founded in 1983 and based in Sandy Springs, Marble Slab allows patrons to select their ice cream flavor and toppings that are mixed together using a frozen marble slab.
Locations: Brookhaven
Information: www.marbleslab.com
Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream
What sets it apart: Founded in 2004 in Provo, Utah, Sub Zero uses a method developed by its owners to freeze ice cream using nothing but liquid nitrogen.
Locations: Sandy Springs
Information: www.subzeroicecream.com
Sweet Charlie’s
What sets it apart: Founded in 2015 and based in Philadelphia, Sweet Charlie’s uses cold surfaces that are below 20 degrees to make ice cream from scratch that starts as a liquid that freezes, is cut into rectangles and then rolled up.
Locations: Buckhead
Information: www.sweetcharlies.com
