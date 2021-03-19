The Brookhaven Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident in which two teenage boys were sent to the hospital.
According to a news release, March 18 at about 8:50 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call about an individual being stabbed at the Royale Apartments, located at 3579 Buford Hwy. When they arrived, they found three juvenile males who had knife wounds.
“The investigation into this incident revealed that a group of juveniles were fighting in a common area of the complex,” the release stated. “During the fight, a 15-year-old male stabbed two 14-year-old males. During the assault, the suspect also stabbed himself.”
One 15-year-old male was charged with two counts of aggravated battery, and another 15-year-old male is facing juvenile-court charges related to his participation in the original fight.
The two 14-year-old victims were transported to local hospitals. One remains in critical condition, and the other is stable. Both are expected to survive. Because of the individuals involved in the fight are minors, their names will not be released by police.
