The Brookhaven Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.
According to a news release, May 4 at about 8:15 a.m., police officers responded to a 911 call about an individual being shot at the Atlantic Brookhaven Apartments located at 100 Windmont Drive in Brookhaven.
“Arriving officers located Juan ‘Sophie’ Arrieta Vasquez in the doorway to an apartment suffering from several gunshot wounds; she was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the police stated in the release. “Arrieta Vasquez was a resident of the apartment in which she was found.”
While Arrieta Vasquez was transgender and preferred to be called Sophie, the police do not believe her murder had anything to do with her sexuality, said Lt. David Snively, a police spokesman.
“However, if the evidence supports additional charges related to hate-crime (bias) they will be levied at the appropriate time,” he said, adding the investigation is ongoing.
A description of the suspect has not been released by the police yet.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the police at 404-637-0600 or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-8477.
