The Brookhaven Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who recently stabbed a pedestrian on the Peachtree Creek Greenway.
According to a news release, June 5 at about 5:30 p.m., a woman was walking with her child along the greenway. The suspect came up to her and tried to engage in conversation. As the woman walked away, the suspect stabbed her in the back. She sustained serious injuries but is expected to survive. Her child was not hurt.
The suspect is described as a Black male between 20 and 30 years old, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 160 to 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, long, dark shorts and a dark-colored baseball cap with the word “DOPE” written in multi-color letters.
The suspect fled on foot along the greenway, and before the stabbing, he may have been walking in the area of Buford Highway and Corporate Boulevard, police stated.
Anyone with information about this incident, any witnesses to the crime, and/or anyone who can identify this suspect is asked to call Brookhaven Police at 404-637-0477. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-8477 or online at http://bit.ly/3i0F6OY. Tips can result in a cash reward.
