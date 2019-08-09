The Brookhaven Police Department announced it has arrested a man for taking “upskirt” photos of women.
Detectives arrested registered sex offender Jesse W. Kirk, 45, of Lithonia, and charged him with two felony counts of use or installation of a device to film underneath or through an individual’s clothing. He was arrested after officers responded to a 911 call July 23 at about 1:55 p.m. at the Costco store located at 500 Brookhaven Ave., in reference to a suspicious person.
“Upon officers’ arrival Mr. Kirk had left the scene, but responding officers were able to observe (him) on surveillance video wandering around the initial victim and extending his right arm under the victim’s skirt,” police stated in a news release. “A thorough investigation by Brookhaven detectives not only revealed that the crime took place but it also revealed a second victim.”
“During the incident with the second victim, Mr. Kirk is observed to pace back and forth in the general vicinity of the victim. As the victim stands up, (he) is observed on video to walk closely behind her, bends down and places his phone underneath the victim’s skirt.”
Kirk was arrested without incident and transported to the DeKalb County Jail, where he remains. Brookhaven Police detectives are urging any other potential victims to contact them at 404-637-0600.
