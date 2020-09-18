The Brookhaven Police Department has arrested a suspect who was wanted in a home invasion and was previously convicted for another similar incident.
Jimmy David Mills, 56, of Atlanta, was apprehended after fleeing the scene on foot.
According to a news release, at about 4:15 p.m. Sept. 17, a male suspect entered an occupied home in the 1600 block of North Druid Hills Road. Inside, he confronted the female homeowner as she showered. The victim’s husband then confronted the suspect, who stabbed the man in the face and stomach.
The victims’ infant child was in another room of the house during the attack but was not hurt. The male victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released.
Officers responding to a 911 call about the incident set up a perimeter and began searching for the suspect. An alert passerby told an officer he or she saw a man jump over a wall from Lenox Park Boulevard onto Village Pointe. An officer went to that area and found Mills as he emerged from behind a house.
He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the DeKalb County Jail. Mills was charged with aggravated assault, home invasion, criminal attempt to commit burglary and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.
Later police found out Mills had attempted to forcibly enter a residence in the 2100 block of Village Pointe just before being arrested.
In the release, Brookhaven Police stated it typically does not reveal information about prior offenses committed by arrestees. But because of the extraordinary similarity between this case and a 2015 Brookhaven home invasion, it made an exception.
According to police, in April 2015, Mills committed an unrelated home invasion by breaking into an occupied condominium in the 1400 block of Keys Crossing Drive, less than a mile from the Sept. 17 incident.
While armed with a knife, Mills assaulted two women in the apartment before fleeing into the woods behind the complex. In that case, Mills was also arrested a short distance from the crime scene by responding officers.
In June 2016, Mills pled guilty to two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of burglary and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime. July 17, 2016, Mills was sentenced to serve eight to 15 years in prison. He was released from prison Aug. 3 and is on parole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.