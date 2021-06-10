The Brookhaven Police Department announced it has arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a pregnant woman in front of her son recently while walking on the Peachtree Creek Greenway.
On June 5, a suspect stabbed the woman in the back, and she sustained serious injuries but is expected to survive. Her son was not hurt.
According to a June 10 news release, the suspect has been identified as Christopher Jones, 30. He has been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and cruelty to children in the first degree, all felonies. Jones was transported to the DeKalb County Jail.
He was identified and arrested after the Brookhaven Police partnered with other law enforcement agencies, the media and community members. Jones was named by a tipster who recognized Jones from the photograph, taken from city-owned security cameras along the greenway, used in media reports about the incident.
According to the release, once Jones was identified as a person of interest with local law enforcement agencies, the Chamblee Police Department gave investigators more information about him. That led Brookhaven detectives to the area of the MARTA Arts Center station in Midtown June 10. With the help of the MARTA and Atlanta police departments and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Jones was found and arrested without incident.
“The Brookhaven Police Department is grateful for the collaboration between members of our community, our media partners who assisted in the timely release of information leading to the identification of this offender and with our area law enforcement partners,” the release stated.
A gofundme.com online fundraiser has been set up to collect money for medical bills for the victim, who was five months pregnant at the time of the attack. According to a message posted with the fundraiser, which has drawn in $70,783 of its $80,000 goal, the baby was born via an emergency C-section and is in the neonatal intensive care unit, and the mother is recovering at a local hospital. To make a donation, visit https://bit.ly/3zqQXOL.
