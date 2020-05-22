The Brookhaven Police Department has arrested a suspect accused of seriously injuring an elderly pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash.
According to a news release, May 21 at about 6:03 p.m. in front of 3833 Peachtree Road, Sima Pevzner, 89, of Brookhaven, was walking properly on the sidewalk, northbound along Peachtree, when she was hit by a car leaving the Atler at Brookhaven Apartment homes.
Following an investigation, officers determined Patricia Warrington Long, 53, of Brookhaven, hit Pevzner with her car, a 2012 Toyota Camry.
“Ms. Long failed to maintain lane and drove onto the sidewalk, striking Ms. Pevzner,” the release stated. “The crash caused serious injuries to Ms. Pevzner, and she was transported to an area hospital. After the crash, Ms. Long failed to stop at the scene of the crash, failed to render aid, failed to contact emergency medical services or law enforcement, and instead fled from the scene.”
Witnesses to the wreck remained at the scene and provided the police with a description of Long and her vehicle. Shortly after that she was located and arrested by officers.
Long has been taken the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Jail and is charged with four felonies (hit and run, serious injury by vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving while declared to be a habitual violator) and three misdemeanors (driving while his/her license is suspended/revoked, failure to his/her maintain lane and obstruction of a police officer).
The crash remains under investigation, and anyone who witnessed it is asked to call the police’s traffic safety unit at 404-637-0748.
